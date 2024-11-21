UPDATE: A19 reopens following 'multi-vehicle' accident on the outskirts of Hartlepool
The A19 has reopened following a “multi-vehicle” accident on the outskirts of Hartlepool.
Motorists were urged to seek “alternative routes” while police dealt with the aftermath of the incident, which took place on the northbound carriageway, near Sheraton, on Thursday, November 21, at 7.40am.
Durham Police have now said: “Police were called at 7.40am today to a collision on the A19 involving several vehicles.
“It happened on the northbound carriageway near Sheraton interchange.
“The road was closed to allow for recovery of the vehicles, but has since reopened.”
There are no reports of any casualties.
