Work on A19/A179 junction will make it safer and reduce journey times say highways chiefs

Highways bosses say a £1.4m A19 junction scheme will reduce queueing and increase safety for thousands of motorists.

Durham County Council and Highways England have teamed up to deliver a £1.4 million scheme to improve safety at the A19/A179/B1280 Sheraton junction, on the outskirts of Hartlepool, which will start next month.

Work is set to start on Monday.

The work will see the installation of traffic lights, which will reduce the amount of traffic queueing back onto the A19 from the slip roads, and the proposed reduction of the speed limit across the junction to 40 miles per hour, which will make it easier for drivers making right turns.

Sheraton was one of a number of traffic hotspots across the country identified by Highways England for improvements.

Preparatory work was carried out earlier in the summer and the scheme is to begin on Monday, October 1, and will run until spring next year.

It is to be carried out in phases with traffic management controls in place which will change depending on where the work is taking place. There will be road closures and clearly sign-

posted diversions at times as well as some lane restrictions.

Work will be carried out outside of peak times where possible to minimise disruption.

Dave Wafer, the council’s strategic traffic manager, said: “The Sheraton junction has been the scene of a number of serious accidents in recent years and we are pleased that Highways England has recognised the need for improvements and provided funding.

"The work we are doing will both make the junction safer and reduce queueing, allowing motorists shorter journey times.

“We have planned the scheme to minimise disruption including working at off-peak times where possible however we'd advise anyone using the junction to allow extra time for their journeys.

“We'd also like to thank people in advance for their patience and understanding should they experience any delays and finally remind them to exercise caution and care when driving through the roadworks."

Ben Dobson who is responsible for the A19 at Highways England said: “We are delighted that work is due to start on a £1.4 million improvement safety scheme to install traffic signals around the A19/A179/B1280 Sheraton junction.

“When completed this scheme will improve journey times, reduce congestion and improve safety for the thousands of drivers who use this area.

“We have been working closely with Durham County Council which will be carrying out this work on our behalf.

“This improvement was announced in March 2017 as part of a £220 million Congestion Relief Fund.”

For more information visit www.durham.gov.uk/sheraton