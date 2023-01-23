News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Two High Tunstall College of Science students receive prestigious Vikas Agrawal Memorial Bursary

Bursaries awarded in memory of an esteemed former student have been presented at a school’s annual awards nights.

By Olivia StormContributor
1 hour ago - 2 min read
Updated 23rd Jan 2023, 3:36pm

On November 23-24, High Tunstall College of Science, in Hartlepool, hosted its 28th annual awards ceremony, celebrating students’ accomplishments and achievements from the 2021-22 academic year.

In recent years, the Vikas Agrawal Memorial Bursary has been introduced to list of awards presented over the two evenings.

Hide Ad

Vikas Agrawal forms part of the High Tunstall College of Science alumni.

Dr Agrawal presenting bursaries to Toni-Leigh Bowler, left, and Hollie Mudd.
Most Popular

From an early age, Vikas had a passion for Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) subjects and had a real passion for green economy, winning a prestigious award at the age of 17 with an article he wrote being published in the Sunday Telegraph.

Vikas worked for a number of high-profile STEM companies throughout his life, including his work in Silicon Valley, in California, as a technology consultant.

Hide Ad

He was a passionate supporter of the organic movement, being a member of both the Organic Research Centre, and a founding member of the Dene Organic Trust.

Vikas achieved so much in his life and it was unfortunately cut short in his prime.

Hide Ad
Toni-Leigh Bowler receives her bursary from Dr Agrawal.

Vikas not only had the knowledge but his greatest asset was his wisdom linked to humility and empathy.

Hide Ad

Vikas’ family have sponsored the bursaries in his memory which are awarded to support students who are ambitious to pursue a STEM career. The goal is to support students to achieve their dreams and goals.

This year the bursaries were presented to Hollie Mudd and Toni-Leigh Bowler by Dr and Mrs Agrawal, Vikas’ parents.

Hide Ad
Read More
17 Tun-derful pictures from High Tunstall College of Science's prom night
Hollie Mudd receives her bursary from Dr Agrawal.
Hide Ad

Hollie and Toni-Leigh are continuing their STEM studies after leaving High Tunstall College of Science.

Hollie’s teachers at High Tunstall said: “Hollie showed outstanding effort in all three sciences whilst at HTCS.

Hide Ad

"She attended mini medical school online with Newcastle University and dedicated every morning, break and lunch time to her revision.

"In addition to her fantastic work ethic, Hollie was also an ambassador for science.

Hide Ad

"Throughout Year 11 she supported staff on a weekly basis with Year 7 after-school STEM club. While at High Tunstall she combined her studies with competition at world level in cheerleading.

"In April 2022, Hollie travelled to Florida to compete in the Cheerleading World Championships, as she will be doing again in 2023.

Hide Ad

"Hollie was so dedicated to her studies that while on her transatlantic flights she still made time to complete homework and revision.”

Hollie has continued her science studies, completing A Levels in biology and chemistry alongside French and Spanish.

Hide Ad

Toni-Leigh’s teachers added: “Toni-Leigh has been dedicated to all of her studies, with specific focus on STEM subjects (construction, business and science).

"Toni-Leigh has displayed resilience and dedication throughout Year 11 whilst completing her work to such a high standard.

Hide Ad

"She is a wonderful young woman who is a role model to all of her peers.

"Toni-Leigh also attended external events where stakeholders were so impressed with her, they went out of their way to provide positive feedback to help her in future.”

Hide Ad

Toni-Leigh has continued to show her passion for construction, studying it at Middlesbrough College, and deserves every success.

Hartlepool