Two people rescued in Hartlepool 999 operation amid fears boat was sinking

Hartlepool RNLI’s all weather lifeboat and volunteer crew were paged by Humber Coastguard at 1.24pm on Friday, February 4, to assist two adults whose five-metre pleasure boat was in danger of sinking.

The vessel and its two occupants had earlier sailed from Kafiga Landings at the Headland, Hartlepool.

The all weather Betty Huntbatch lifeboat and volunteer crew launched at 1.40pm and were alongside the casualty vessel at 1.45pm.

Hartlepool RNLI all weather lifeboat 'Betty Huntbatch' pictured with the pleasure boat./Photo: RNLI/Tom Collins

The two adults were taken aboard the lifeboat where one of them received casualty care.

The RNLI said that the vessel appeared to have been caught in a “squall” and had lost electric supply in the sea.

Deputy second coxswain and station mechanic Garry Waugh added: "The boat appears to have been caught in a squall which knocked the front windows out and the incoming waves damaged the electric supply leaving the boat dead in the water.

"The couple were rather stressed but delighted to see us when we reached them as they were in danger of sinking."

The all weather lifeboat returned to the Ferry Road boathouse with the boat in tow.

An ambulance and paramedics were waiting to assess the casualties who were later allowed to return home.

Hartlepool RNLI lifeboat operations manager Chris Hornsey added: "This is typical of the sort of incident we constantly train for. The volunteer crew did a brilliant job and I hope the two casualties recover from their ordeal."

Hartlepool Coastguard Rescue Team also attended the incident.

