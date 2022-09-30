News you can trust since 1877
UPDATE: Man taken to hospital after getting trapped on rocks near Banjo Pier in Hartlepool

A man was taken to hospital after being rescued near the Hartlepool coast.

By Pamela Bilalova
Friday, 30th September 2022, 10:02 am
Updated Friday, 30th September 2022, 1:33 pm

Paramedics and rescue crews were called after a male got trapped on rocks at the shoreline near the end of the Banjo Pier at Middleton, Hartlepool.

Hartlepool RNLI volunteers were paged by Humber Coastguard at 3.15am on Friday, September 30, to assist the man.

The inshore lifeboat 'Solihull' and four crewmembers launched at 3.26am and were immediately on scene to deal with the incident.

The incident happened in the early hours of Friday morning (September 30)./Photo RNLI/Tom Collins

With the assistance of the Hartlepool Coastguard Rescue team the crew recovered the casualty to the inshore lifeboat and brought him back to the lifeboat station to an awaiting ambulance.

The North East Ambulance Service dispatched two specialist paramedics and took the man to the University Hospital of North Tees in Stockton.

Hartlepool RNLI inshore lifeboat helm Matt Blanchard said: "Working with the Coastguard team we brought the incident to a satisfactory end and we hope the casualty makes a quick recovery following his ordeal."

The inshore lifeboat was refuelled and made ready for service by 4.00am.

The weather was described as foggy with a calm sea and 3 knot south south-westerley wind.

The ambulance service added in a statement: "We received a call at 2.33am this morning to concerns for a person's wellbeing in the Ferry Road area of Hartlepool.

"We dispatched two specialist paramedics, and received additional support from our colleagues at the RNLI and Cleveland Police.

"One patient was then taken to the University Hospital of North Tees for further treatment."

