Update on Hartlepool town centre four-way temporary traffic lights after water leak

Motorists will continue to face disruption in Hartlepool town centre for a while longer after a water main burst.

Four-way temporary traffic lights were put in place at the junction of Victoria Road and York Road on Friday after the road flooded.

The leak has been fixed but workmen are still on the scene. All repairs are due to be completed by tomorrow (Tuesday, February 5).

A spokesperson for Anglian Water, of which Hartlepool Water is part, said: “Our teams were working to repair a burst water main on the junction of York Road/Victoria Road in Hartlepool last week.

“The repair on the pipe has now been completed. The road surface will be reinstated this evening, meaning traffic lights will need to remain in place until tomorrow morning.

"We’re sorry for any inconvenience this causes, our teams are working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible.”