Watch dramatic footage of 100 miles per hour police chase through Hartlepool

Prosecutors have released dramatic footage of a 100 miles per hour police pursuit in a bid to deter motorists from sparking similar chases.

Rogue driver Bailey Spurs was told he was lucky no-one was injured as he jumped six red lights while officers in an unmarked car followed him along the A19 and A689 into Hartlepool town centre..

Police car footage of the pursuit shows the speeds the pursuit was reaching.

A policeman is heard to say "just misses pedestrian" as he updates his control room on the incident.

With the Seat Ibiza still reaching speeds of 60 miles per hour in 30 miles per hour built-up areas of the town, a stinger is used as more police cars join the chase.

Its tyres are eventually deflated as it heads past Hartlepool United's football ground before turning left into Middleton Road and Raby Road.

The vehicle still continues, however, towards Dent Street before finally stopping in Lowthian Road.

The Seat Ibiza jumps a red light along the A689 in Hartlepool town centre.

Spurs was arrested after he and and a second person fled the vehicle while it was still moving.

Sentencing him earlier this week, Judge Peter Armstrong said the 18-year-old was fortunate no-one was injured as he would have been locked up immediately.

Judge Armstrong added: "How anybody can think they can outrun the police driving a BMW defeats me."

Spurs, of Viola Close, Bishop Cuthbert, Hartlepool, received eight months' youth custody suspended for two years after admitting dangerous driving and driving with no insurance.

The car finally comes to a stop after the pursuit along the A19 and A690 into Hartlepool town centre.

He was also ordered to pay £200 costs, a £140 statutory surcharge and was banned from driving for 12 months.

Spurs must also pass an extended driving test before he is allowed behind the wheel on his own again.

Teesside Crown Court heard in his defence that he had mental health issues, a supportive family and had been offered a job beginning on April 1.

The pursuit took place at around 12.30am on Saturday, December 8, last year.