Mail photographer Frank Reid braved the elements to take these photos of conditions across Hartlepool.
For the latest local weather forecast, click here.
1 / 4
Mail photographer Frank Reid braved the elements to take these photos of conditions across Hartlepool.
For the latest local weather forecast, click here.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.