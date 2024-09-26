How long will the rain last in Hartlepool after another yellow weather warning is issued for the town?
Strong wind gusts and heavy rain is in store all day on September 26.
The latest Met Office weather warning covers most of eastern England and is in place until midnight on Thursday.
The warning states: "Heavy rain on Thursday could lead to some disruption, particularly to travel.
“There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings.
“Where flooding occurs, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services.”
It comes just three days after the last yellow warning, again for rain, on Monday of this week.
In Hartlepool, the forecast is for heavy rain until around 9pm and light rain until midnight.
A north-easterly wind will also see gusts of up to 46mph throughout the day.
Friday, September 27, is set to be drier with a mix of sun, cloud and light showers.
