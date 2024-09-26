How long will the rain last in Hartlepool after another yellow weather warning is issued for the town?

By Mark Payne

Hartlepool Specialist Reporter

Published 26th Sep 2024, 11:52 BST
Updated 26th Sep 2024, 17:25 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Hartlepool is in for another soaking on Thursday with a yellow weather warning for wet and windy conditions.

Strong wind gusts and heavy rain is in store all day on September 26.

The latest Met Office weather warning covers most of eastern England and is in place until midnight on Thursday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The warning states: "Heavy rain on Thursday could lead to some disruption, particularly to travel.

Wet and windy weather in Hartlepool on Thursday, September 26. Pictures by Frank Reid.Wet and windy weather in Hartlepool on Thursday, September 26. Pictures by Frank Reid.
Wet and windy weather in Hartlepool on Thursday, September 26. Pictures by Frank Reid.

“There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings.

“Where flooding occurs, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services.”

It comes just three days after the last yellow warning, again for rain, on Monday of this week.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In Hartlepool, the forecast is for heavy rain until around 9pm and light rain until midnight.

A north-easterly wind will also see gusts of up to 46mph throughout the day.

Friday, September 27, is set to be drier with a mix of sun, cloud and light showers.

Related topics:HartlepoolEnglandMet Office

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.