Don’t put your woollies away yet as winter set to return to Hartlepool

While temperatures across the North East soared to 17 degrees Celsius on Sunday, the middle of the week in Hartlepool will see daily highs of just six degrees Celsius as winds revert to a more northerly direction, bringing colder air across the region.

Make sure you have a rain jacket and umbrella at hand as the Met Office is also forecasting heavy rain on Monday, March 28, as well as further potential rain on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Below is a rundown of the weather for the week ahead for Hartlepool as forecast by the Met Office.

Monday is expected to be wet with heavy rain forecast up until 7pm. Temperatures are expected to peak at a high of eight degrees Celsius, although it will feel colder due to the north-easterly wind which will gust at up to 11mph. Overnight temperatures are expected to fall to seven degrees Celsius.

Tuesday will see a temperature high of nine degrees Celsius, falling to four degrees Celsius overnight. It is expected to be a dry but overcast day with light rain arriving at around 9pm. Winds will once again be from a north-easterly direction with gusts of up to 19mph.

Wednesday is expected to see light rain throughout the day before changing to overcast by late afternoon. Temperatures during the day will peak at five degrees Celsius, although with gusty north-easterly winds of up to 25mph, the chill factor will make it feel more like zero degrees Celsius. Night temperatures are expected to fall to three degrees Celsius.

Thursday is forecast to be a day of sunny spells and light showers. It will be another cold day with temperature highs of six degrees Celsius and overnight lows of three degrees Celsius. Once again a gusty north-easterly wind of up to 29mph will make temperatures feel more like freezing.

Friday will be another day of sunny spells and light showers with the Met office forecasting a 30 per cent chance of rain throughout the day. Temperatures will once again peak at around six degrees Celsius, falling as low as two degrees Celsius overnight. In the afternoon, winds will be from a northerly direction with gusts of up to 28mph.

