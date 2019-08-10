Hartlepool Carnival: Hour-by-hour weather forecast as town prepares for parade day

What's the weather going to be like in Hartlepool today?

The show will go on in Hartlepool, with organisers of the annual carnival reassuring families that the entertainment on Saturday, August 10 will go ahead.

Saturday is parade day, with fun for family in store in Headland Town Square. There are also a number of road closures in place from 3pm until 5.30pm.

We’ve taken a look at the hour-by-hour forecast to see how the day will go.

The Hartlepool Carnival Parade is going to take place on Saturday, August 10.

10am: 30% chance of rain

11am: 10% chance of rain

12pm: 10% chance of rain

1pm: 20% chance of rain

2pm:10% chance of rain

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Hartlepool Mail, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

3pm: 80% chance of rain

4pm: 70% chance of rain

5pm: 60% chance of rain

6pm: 10% chance of rain

7pm: 10% chance of rain

8pm: 40% chance of rain

9pm: 70% chance of rain

10pm: 50% chance of rain