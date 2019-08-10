Hartlepool Carnival: Hour-by-hour weather forecast as town prepares for parade day
It’s set to be a wet weekend across throughout the North East, with Met Office weather warnings in force for rain.
The show will go on in Hartlepool, with organisers of the annual carnival reassuring families that the entertainment on Saturday, August 10 will go ahead.
Saturday is parade day, with fun for family in store in Headland Town Square. There are also a number of road closures in place from 3pm until 5.30pm.
We’ve taken a look at the hour-by-hour forecast to see how the day will go.
10am: 30% chance of rain
11am: 10% chance of rain
12pm: 10% chance of rain
1pm: 20% chance of rain
2pm:10% chance of rain
3pm: 80% chance of rain
4pm: 70% chance of rain
5pm: 60% chance of rain
6pm: 10% chance of rain
7pm: 10% chance of rain
8pm: 40% chance of rain
9pm: 70% chance of rain
10pm: 50% chance of rain
11pm: 70% chance of rain