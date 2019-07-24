Hartlepool heatwave: Hour-by-hour forecast for Wednesday, July 24 as temperatures are set to hit 26°C
Hartlepool is finally getting a taste of some proper summer weather – but can we expect it to last?
It’s been a scorching few days across the North East, so we have taken a look at the latest Met Office forecast for the town to see what the weather has in store for the rest of Wednesday, July 24.
So if you’re heading out, stick with us to see if it’s sun cream or rain-coat conditions.
Looking forward to later in the week, the mild weather is mostly here to stay with temperatures in the 20°Cs – but a Yellow warning of thunderstorms has now been issued by the Met Office for Thursday, July 25 and Friday, July 26.
Here is the hour-by-hour weather report for Wednesday, July 24:
11am: 21°C
12pm: 24°C
1pm: 25°C
2pm: 26°C
3pm: 25°C
4pm: 24°C
5pm: 23°C
6pm: 23°C
7pm: 23°C
8pm: 22°C
9pm: 21°C
10pm: 20°C
11pm: 29°C