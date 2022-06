Hartlepool weather forecast: Temperatures set to hit 25°C and wind to ease in week ahead

It’s been a breezy weekend in town but that is set to change as we head into the new week.

The Met Office says Monday, June 13 will be much less windy, with more sunshine and rising temperatures on the way throughout the rest of week.

Forecasters predict it could become very warm and highs of 25°C are expected in Hartlepool on Friday, June 17.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The breezy weather is coming to an end and temperatures are set to climb in Hartlepool.

Meanwhile, hayfever sufferers need to be aware that the pollen count will be high on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday (June 14-16).

Here’s what the weather has in store this week in Hartlepool, according to Met Office forecasters.

Monday, June 13

The week will start with drier, but cloudier, weather. It will be much less windy and it will feel warmer as temperatures reach 18°C in Hartlepool.

However, forecasters warn fleeting showers are possible in some places. Expect lows of 12°C

Tuesday, June 14

Tuesday will be mainly dry with some sunny spells. It will be warm with highs of 18°C and lows of 10°C

Wednesday, June 15

Temperatures are set to keep climbing during the week, although cool starts are possible. It will change to sunny in the late morning, with highs of 20°C and lows of 13°C.

Thursday, June 16

Another warm, but mostly cloudy day, with maximum temperatures of 20°C and lows of 15°C.

Friday, June 17