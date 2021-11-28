Hartlepool weather: What the forecast has in store for the week ahead

As Hartlepool and the wider North East continues to deal with the aftermath of Storm Arwen, we take a look at what forecasters are predicting for the week ahead.

By Debra Fox
Sunday, 28th November 2021, 4:01 pm

Part of the North East region has been warned to expect ice in the early hours of Monday, November 29, with a Yellow alert issued by the Met Office.

This warning runs from 3pm on Sunday until 10am on Monday, with a frosty start and wintry showers forecast for much of the region.

Coastal areas will likely miss out on the worst of the ice and frost – but it will still feel very cold, despite the sunshine.

Here’s what the outlook says for the week so far for Hartlepool:

Monday: 4°. Partly cloudy changing to light rain in the afternoon.

Tuesday: 6° – 11°. Light rain changing to cloudy by late morning.

Stormy seas at the Heugh Breakwater on Saturday as we take a look at what the weather has in store for the coming week.

Wednesday: 4° – 7°. Partly cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning.

Thursday: 2° – 6°. Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning.

Friday: 4° – 7°. Cloudy.

Saturday: 3° – 6°. Partly cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning.

