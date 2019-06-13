Heavy rain in Hartlepool has led to areas of localised flooding in the town.

Usworth Road at the junction of Brenda Road is one of the worst-affected areas, with the road under several inches of water.

Flooding in Hartlepool, with standing water on the road.

The road to the industrial estate remained open but vehicles were struggling to pass – although several cars risked it and managed to travel through.

Part of the footpath in Tunstall Avenue near the Hart Lane junction was also under water.

It comes after heavy and prolonged rainfall across the town on Wednesday, June 11, which contined overnight.

Drivers have also been warned to travel carefully on the A179 Hart Bypass due to surface water and reports of deep puddles on both sides of the carriageway.

Flooding at the town's Tunstall Avenue.