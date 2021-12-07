Storm Barra arrived in Hartlepool on Tuesday afternoon bringing with it strong winds and rain.

Nine pictures as Storm Barra sweeps into Hartlepool

People in Hartlepool battled through Storm Barra which swept into town on Tuesday afternoon.

By Mark Payne
The weather turned at around lunchtime on December 7 with strong winds whipping in and rain falling.

But people in the town centre continued with their business and when our photographer was out and about.

Storm Barra is not expected to be as severe as Storm Arwen from just over a week ago which brought down trees, fencing and brickwork across Hartlepool.

It is due to see gusts of 45-50mph widely across the UK with 60-70mph winds in exposed coastal locations.

A yellow weather warning is in place until around midnight on Tuesday.

1. Braving Storm Barra

Shoppers in Hartlepool town centre battle through the wind and rain on Tuesday afternoon.

Photo: Kevin Brady

2. Quiet on the promenade

A lone walker could be seen along the seafront at Seaton Carew during the storm.

Photo: Kevin Brady

3. Getting the shopping in

Middleton Grange shoppers on the ramp off York Road.

Photo: Kevin Brady

4. Big coat weather

A woman braves Storm Barra in Hartlepool.

Photo: Kevin Brady

