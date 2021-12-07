The weather turned at around lunchtime on December 7 with strong winds whipping in and rain falling.
But people in the town centre continued with their business and when our photographer was out and about.
Storm Barra is not expected to be as severe as Storm Arwen from just over a week ago which brought down trees, fencing and brickwork across Hartlepool.
It is due to see gusts of 45-50mph widely across the UK with 60-70mph winds in exposed coastal locations.
A yellow weather warning is in place until around midnight on Tuesday.
Page 1 of 3