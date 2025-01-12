Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Youngsters have been warned about the dangers of playing on a frozen pond.

The advice comes after Hartlepool Police received reports “of children playing on the pond at Ward Jackson Park”.

The pond is currently frozen and police added: "Please don't take risks, this is extremely dangerous.”

Sunday, January 12, is expected to be as cold as previous days with daytime temperatures expected to range between zero degrees and 3 degrees Celsius.

A previous frost on the pond at Hartlepool's Ward Jackson Park.

Cleveland Police have issued similar warnings about children playing on Hemlington Lake, in Middlesbrough, stating: “Whilst this may seem like fun, the ice can easily break and youngsters could fall into the water which will be at an extremely low temperature.

"This could cause hypothermia and could be fatal”.