'Please don't take risks' - Hartlepool Police warning after children play on frozen pond at Ward Jackson Park

By Gavin Ledwith

Specialist journalist

Published 12th Jan 2025, 09:00 BST
Updated 12th Jan 2025, 09:18 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Youngsters have been warned about the dangers of playing on a frozen pond.

The advice comes after Hartlepool Police received reports “of children playing on the pond at Ward Jackson Park”.

The pond is currently frozen and police added: "Please don't take risks, this is extremely dangerous.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sunday, January 12, is expected to be as cold as previous days with daytime temperatures expected to range between zero degrees and 3 degrees Celsius.

A previous frost on the pond at Hartlepool's Ward Jackson Park.A previous frost on the pond at Hartlepool's Ward Jackson Park.
A previous frost on the pond at Hartlepool's Ward Jackson Park.

Cleveland Police have issued similar warnings about children playing on Hemlington Lake, in Middlesbrough, stating: “Whilst this may seem like fun, the ice can easily break and youngsters could fall into the water which will be at an extremely low temperature.

"This could cause hypothermia and could be fatal”.

Got a story for the Hartlepool Mail? Send us your words, pictures and video through our Submit Your Story portal

Related topics:YoungstersCleveland PoliceHartlepool MailMiddlesbrough

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice