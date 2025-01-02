See the weather forecast for Hartlepool as Met Office issues snow weather warning

By Mark Payne

Hartlepool Specialist Reporter

Published 2nd Jan 2025, 16:00 GMT
A fresh weather warning for snow and ice has been issued by forecasters for Hartlepool this weekend.

The current cold snap, which has seen temperatures plummet, is set to continue.

Met Office forecasters have issued a new yellow warning for the chance of snow and ice for the North East including Hartlepool.

It lasts from 12pm on Saturday, January 4, until 11.59pm on Sunday, January 5.

We could see some snow in Hartlepool as the Met Office issues a new yellow weather warning. Picture by FRANK REIDWe could see some snow in Hartlepool as the Met Office issues a new yellow weather warning. Picture by FRANK REID
The Met Office stated: “Outbreaks of rain spreading progressively northeastwards later on Saturday and overnight into Sunday will likely be preceded by a spell of snow on its northern flank.”

It is advising people to be on their guard for potential travel disruption, possible power cuts and say there is a slight chance that some rural communities could become cut off.

People should also be wary of icy surfaces.

Saturday is due to be another cold day in Hartlepool reaching only 3C but feeling more like freezing.

It is due to get gradually warmer overnight on Sunday into Monday.

