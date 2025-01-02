Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A fresh weather warning for snow and ice has been issued by forecasters for Hartlepool this weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The current cold snap, which has seen temperatures plummet, is set to continue.

Met Office forecasters have issued a new yellow warning for the chance of snow and ice for the North East including Hartlepool.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It lasts from 12pm on Saturday, January 4, until 11.59pm on Sunday, January 5.

We could see some snow in Hartlepool as the Met Office issues a new yellow weather warning. Picture by FRANK REID

The Met Office stated: “Outbreaks of rain spreading progressively northeastwards later on Saturday and overnight into Sunday will likely be preceded by a spell of snow on its northern flank.”

It is advising people to be on their guard for potential travel disruption, possible power cuts and say there is a slight chance that some rural communities could become cut off.

People should also be wary of icy surfaces.

Saturday is due to be another cold day in Hartlepool reaching only 3C but feeling more like freezing.

It is due to get gradually warmer overnight on Sunday into Monday.