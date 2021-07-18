The last week has seen the mercury soar across Hartlepool, with cloudless skies and baking sun.

And the good news is, the heatwave is set to carry on at least until next weekend.

The Met Office forecast for the North East Sunshine says today, Sunday, July 18, will be ‘dry, bright and sunny’ across the region, with some isolated light showers possible towards the south later.

The hot weather is set to stay

It will be very warm again inland, turning cooler near the coast later with an onshore breeze and a maximum temperature of 28C (82F).

Tonight will continue to feel very warm for most areas with a minimum temperature of 14C (57F).

Monday will start cloudy through the morning, but the cloud cover will give way to sunny spells during the afternoon.

It will be cooler than today but stay dry, with a maximum of 23C (73).

Tuesday afternoon may see isolated showers in some areas, but Wednesday and Thursday should be dry and very warm inland, returning to near normal towards the coast.

Day-by-day forecast for Hartlepool

Monday

Starting cloudy, but with sunny internals breaking through from early afternoon and staying dry.

Maximum temperature of 19C (66F) but feeling a couple of degrees cooler with a light breeze.

Tuesday

Sunny from first thing, with clear skies throughout the day.

Maximum temperature of 21C (70F) and feeling warm with less wind.

Wednesday

Sunny all day, with clear skies all morning, afternoon and evening.

Maximum of 20C (68F) and again, little in the way of a breeze to cool things down.

Thursday

Clear skies all day again by mid-morning. Some cloud will return in the afternoon but clear again by evening.

Maximum temperature of 22C (72F) and with little or no breeze, it will feel warm.

Friday

A bit more overcast than previously, but still warm, with sunny intervals throughout the day.

Maximum of 20C (68F), feeling a little cooler in a slight breeze.

Saturday

The run of good weather looks likely to come to an end, with a 50 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Temperatures are predicted to get no higher than 18C (64F).