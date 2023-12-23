Christmas Day is almost here but what does the weather have in store for the big day?

Anyone hoping for a white Christmas will be disappointed as Monday, December 25, is set to be relatively mild for the time of year.

The Met Office is forecasting temperatures of 8-9 Degree Celsius (50 Fahrenheit) for much of the day.

There is a 50% chance we might see some rain.

A walker on the beach at Seaton Carew.

Otherwise it is set to be a largely cloudy and breezy Christmas with gusts of up to 20 miles per hour.

That will be calmer than Christmas Eve though when a yellow weather warning for wind is in place with up to 49mph gusts.

Anyone planning on taking part in this year’s Boxing Day Dip at Seaton Carew or hitting the sales on Tuesday, is in store for a brighter but cooler day with some sun.