Jubilee celebrations have begun in the town, as the Met Office predicts fine and bright weather over the weekend.

The forecast promises highs of 18°C and sunny spells, with some light breeze on Saturday and Sunday.

The forecast promises plenty of sunshine in Hartlepool over the Jubilee weekend.

Although some showers are expected on Thursday evening, celebrations won’t be dampened for long as rain will clear quickly in the evening, making way for more sunshine over the rest of the weekend.

Here’s what the weather has in store for the borough over the Jubilee Bank Holiday, according to the Met Office:

Thursday, June 2

The first day of the Jubilee Bank Holiday weekend will bring long periods of sunshine, with highs of 18°C. However, Met Office forecasters warn isolated showers are possible later, with a 50% chance of precipitation in Hartlepool at around 4pm. Any rain will clear through the evening, with some mist or foggy patches possible overnight.

Friday, June 3

Friday will be generally fine and dry, with temperatures reaching 14°C in Hartlepool. It will be mostly sunny and warm, but the Met Office says low cloud may affect coastal areas. Lows of 11°C.

Saturday, June 4

The weekend will continue with some warm, but breezy weather on Saturday. Forecasters predict long spells of sunshine and highs of 13°C. Lows of 10°C.

Sunday, June 5