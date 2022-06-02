Hartlepool pub gets in the Jubilee spirit with special decorations ahead of street style party

A life-sized carton cut out of Queen Elizabeth II is greeting customers at the bar of the Nursery Inn, with Union Jack flags completing the festive atmosphere.

The pub, in Hopps Street, has been gearing up to celebrate the Jubilee for over a week now with special decorations and a street style party taking place on Saturday (June 4).

Celebrations will kick off at 1pm, with live music from Hartlepool Brass Band and raffles.

Ian and Deborah Humberston of the The Nursery Inn, Hopps Street, Hartlepool, ready for the Jubilee weekend./Photo: Kevin Brady

Party-goers are welcome to bring their own picnic and ‘dress for the occasion’.

"I’m really looking forward to it, it should be fun,” said landlord Ian Humberston.

He added: "We are just trying to make it a whole party weekend, really.”

The decorations have been in place for over ten days now, with customers loving the new look of the pub.

The Nursery Inn will be holding a street style party to mark the Jubilee./Photo: Kevin Brady

"It’s just to make it look pretty for the Jubilee,” said Ian.

"They love it, they think it’s great.”

This is not the first time the pub has been decked out. Back in May 2021, the Nursery Inn donned Christmas decorations to celebrate the holiday after not being able to do so back in December 2020 due to the Tier 3 restrictions at the time.

Jubilee decorations at The Nursery Inn./Photo: Kevin Brady

It is now preparing to mark the Jubilee, with multiple events set to take place across the town.

Celebrations will begin on Thursday (June 2) when beacons at Seaton Carew near The Green, and on Town Moor on the Headland will be set ablaze at 9.15pm.

There will be even more fun on Sunday (June 5) when circus performers from across Europe will take over the Headland between noon and 5pm. Look out for them in the Town Square and at the Elephant Rock.

Meanwhile, nearly 50 locations have been confirmed to hold street parties over the Bank Holiday weekend so far.