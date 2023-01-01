After a mostly sunny New Year’s Day, the weather is set to get more unsettled in the first week of 2023. The Met Office predicts Monday, January 2 will be chilly, followed by a windy Tuesday and Wednesday. A yellow weather warning for ice has also been issued for the start of the week.

Here is what the weather has in store for the town for each day of the week:

Advertisement Hide Ad

It's set to be a windy start to 2023 in Hartlepool.

Monday, January 2

If you are planning a walk to start off the Bank Holiday, you should prepare for icy patches on cycle paths, pavements and roads as a yellow warning for ice will be in place from midnight to 11am on Monday. The first day of the year will be sunny, but quite chilly, with highs of 5°C and lows of 0°C.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tuesday, January 3

Winds will strengthen overnight on Monday, bringing a mild, but windy Tuesday. It will be cloudy, changing to light rain in the late morning with maximum temperatures of 9°C. Wind gusts will reach 33mph in the evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wednesday, January 4

It will be even milder, with highs of 11°C, changing to sunny intervals by late morning. However, it is set to be very windy, with wind gusts of up to 33mph.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thursday, January 5

A cloudy start to the day, with light rain in the afternoon and highs of 8°C. Winds will ease.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Friday, January 6