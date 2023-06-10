'We've had enquiries' - Hartlepool United chairman Raj Singh issues update on potential sale of club

In a new statement, he discusses how “it wasn’t my intention to sell and as such we have been working hard to pull the required information together at relatively short notice”.

He says the club are “gradually working through” enquiries although “there are some time wasters that we have had to filter”.

Hartlepool United chairman Raj Singh has issued an update on the potential sale of the club. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

In a statement issued on Saturday morning, he wrote: “I listened to the group of supporters that requested the club be put up for sale at the end of the season.

"It wasn’t my intention to sell and as such we have been working hard to pull the required information together at relatively short notice.

“We’ve had enquiries and we are gradually working through these. There is a formal process and we are collecting expression of interests under non-disclosure agreements and asking for proof of funds.

“I’ve made it clear that a buyer must be somebody who has the right interests and financial backing to securely take the club forward longer term.

"Unfortunately there are some time wasters that we have had to filter.

“As yet we have not reached the stage where certified proof of funds have been provided to a level that the club needs to operate.

“I wanted to reassure the supporters, players and staff that I will continue to back the club as originally intended. I will also update supporters when I can on any progress.

"Other clubs have shown that this kind of thing can take some time if it is to be done properly with the best outcome.

“Darren Kelly and John Askey are being fully backed financially and they are making good progress with recruitment targets.

"They seem confident that they will have assembled the squad they need come the start of the season with focus to immediately bounce back.”

“Andy Lowe has been progressing Academy plans which will continue next season and Rose Stoker and the commercial team are also continuing with their planned off season work including ticketing system upgrades, ground improvements and the playing pitch revamp.