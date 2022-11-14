Witness appeal after woman seriously injured following collision in Hartlepool

The incident, involving Citroen C3 Picasso, happened on Durham Street at around midday on Thursday, November 11.

A 70-year-old female pedestrian suffered a serious head injury and facial injuries and was taken to James Cook University Hospital for treatment.

The Great North Air Ambulance attended and the road was closed in both ways for a short time by police.

Durham Street on the Headland was closed by police following the collision at midday.

A North East Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We were called at 11.55am to a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian on Durham Street, Hartlepool.

They sent an ambulance and rapid response paramedic, and were supported by the air ambulance service.

Cleveland Police hav now asked for witnesses to come forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad