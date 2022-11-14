Witness appeal after woman seriously injured following collision in Hartlepool
Police are appealing for witnesses after a collision left a woman with serious injuries.
The incident, involving Citroen C3 Picasso, happened on Durham Street at around midday on Thursday, November 11.
A 70-year-old female pedestrian suffered a serious head injury and facial injuries and was taken to James Cook University Hospital for treatment.
The Great North Air Ambulance attended and the road was closed in both ways for a short time by police.
A North East Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We were called at 11.55am to a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian on Durham Street, Hartlepool.
They sent an ambulance and rapid response paramedic, and were supported by the air ambulance service.
Cleveland Police hav now asked for witnesses to come forward.
The force said: “Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or anyone who may have dash cam footage, is asked to contact T/Sergeant Lee Benson on 101, quoting incident number 204085.”