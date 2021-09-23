Woman suffers elbow injury after collision in Hartlepool
Police are appealing for witnesses after a pedestrian suffered a broken elbow in a collision in Hartlepool.
Thursday, 23rd September 2021, 10:09 am
Updated
Thursday, 23rd September 2021, 10:09 am
The incident, involving a grey Audi A3 and a 19-year-old pedestrian, happened in Park Road at the junction with Osborne Road at around 5pm on Monday, September 20.
The woman was taken to hospital for treatment for a fractured elbow.
If you have any information, contact PC Jayson Morris, from the Cleveland and Durham Specialist Operations Unit on 101, quoting incident number 159706.
