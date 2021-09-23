Woman suffers elbow injury after collision in Hartlepool

Police are appealing for witnesses after a pedestrian suffered a broken elbow in a collision in Hartlepool.

By Pamela Bilalova
Thursday, 23rd September 2021, 10:09 am
Updated Thursday, 23rd September 2021, 10:09 am

The incident, involving a grey Audi A3 and a 19-year-old pedestrian, happened in Park Road at the junction with Osborne Road at around 5pm on Monday, September 20.

The woman was taken to hospital for treatment for a fractured elbow.

If you have any information, contact PC Jayson Morris, from the Cleveland and Durham Specialist Operations Unit on 101, quoting incident number 159706.

The collision happened on Park Road at the junction with Osborne Road./Photo: Google

