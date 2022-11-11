The casualty suffered a head injury as a result of a collision involving a Citroen Picasso on Durham Street.

Emergency services including the Great North Air Ambulance atteded.

It happened at about midday on Friday, November 11, and saw the road closed in both ways for a short time by police.

Durham Street on the Headland was closed by police following the collision at midday.

The injured woman was taken to James Cook Hospital in Middlesbrough.

Cleveland Police confirmed: “A woman has been taken to James Cook University Hospital with a head injury after a collision with a Citroen Picasso on Durham Street around 12pm today.

"The woman remains in hospital at this time and the road has since reopened.”

A North East Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We were called at 11.55am to a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian on Durham Street, Hartlepool.