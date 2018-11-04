X Factor dream is over for teenage singer Molly Scott after being voted off the show

Thew X Factor dream is over for teenage singer Molly Scott who has been voted off the show following a tense sing-off.

The 16-year-old from Easington sang Britney Spears’ Toxic for the Fright Night theme of Saturday’s X Factor show.

The teenage star started off the song by smashing her way out of a glass case before launching into a routine with other dancers.

Her performance had mixed reviews from the judges, with some praising her singing but expressing concerns that the creative side of the routine did not suit her.

One Direction star Louis Tomlinson said: “Vocally you were great but the creative in my opinion is a little too old for you.

“You looked a little bit out of your depth.”

And it seemed viewers at home felt the same, with Molly and fellow act Acacia and Aaliyah ranking in the bottom two after United Vibe were sent home.

X Factor Star Molly Scott performing on one of the live shows.

Molly gave it her all, singing Human by Christina Perri, while Acacia and Aaliyah sang Big For Your Boots by Stormzy.

But despite an impressive performance it wasn’t to be for Molly, with judges Louis Tomlinson, Ayda Field and guest judge Nile Rodgers - who was filling in for Robbie Williams - deciding Molly should leave the show.

Nile said: “The extra combination of choreography that they were doing is an extra difficulty factor, so I would have to send Molly home.” Ayda said: “Molly you are an amazing singer, but you have been struggling to kind of find your lane in this competition, maybe some wrong song choices.

“You have both had a great sing-off but for me the girls had the bite and the fight that I have been looking for this entire time.” Louis said: “It was a really great sing off and I think you both have a lot of potential as artists, but Molly I’m not sure you are quite there yet.”

Molly Scott performing on the X Factor. Picture courtesy of ITV.

Simon Cowell who voted for his act to stay, apologised for letting Molly down.

He said: “I want to say sorry because I didn’t do the right thing for you last night, but it wasn’t you, it was me.

“But I really mean this Molly, you have a future in this business, genuinely, you have just showed it there.

“I am amazed that these acts were in the bottom. I demand a recount.”

A tearful Molly thanked judges, saying: “I am so thankful for this opportunity. “I am young and totally will take into consideration your comments and I am just so thankful.”

The results followed a cancellation of Saturday night’s vote after a ‘technical issue’ saw viewers watching the show complain that the sound was distorted.

At the end of Saturday’s programme, X Factor flashed up a message saying Saturday’s vote had been cancelled and would reopen during Sunday’s show.

Clips of the previous performances were played at the start of the show.

During the show the audience were also treated to performances by former X Factor star James Arthur who sang Empty Space.

Former X Factor star and former One Direction member Liam Payne also performed track Polaroid along with Jonas Blue and Lennon Stella.