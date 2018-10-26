X Factor star Molly Scott living her dream after being a fan of the show since she was a toddler

Teenage X Factor star Molly Scott is living her dream after being a fan of the show since she was a child and emulating her favourite singers afterwards, her proud family have revealed.

The 16-year-old singer, who has blown away the nation with her incredible voice, is gearing up to wow once again tomorrow night during the second week of live shows.



Molly Scott performing on the X Factor last week.

And the Easington performer has always had ambitions to be in the limelight – even putting on performances in her home for family and friends.

Dad Martin Scott, 47, said: “We have always watched The X Factor together.

“She used to go round to her nana’s every week and watch it since she was tiny.”

Proud mum Louise Scott, 48, added: “She has been watching it since it started.

“Every Saturday she used to watch it with my mam.”

She continued: “It’s just her dream.

“She would stand on the coffee table and sing in front of the family after the show had finished.

“We are going to keep all of her performances on a disc that we can watch back.

“We are so proud.”

Molly, who is in Simon Cowell’s girls’ group, is currently living alongside the other X Factor contestants in London while she stars in the competition.



Before going on the show, the former English Martyrs School pupil picked up her GCSE results, achieving two A*s, four As, two Bs and two Cs.

The singer also enjoys a range of music styles, according to her delighted parents – who say she looks up to the likes of Ed Sheeran and James Arthur, who she would love to sing alongside.

Returning home for a brief visit this week, Molly visited her old dance school, Nadine’s Academy of Dance and Performing Arts, and said she was overwhelmed by the amount of support from the likes of local businesses and Sunderland AFC.

In a tweet, she urged people to vote for her, saying: “Can’t thank you all enough, but please keep supporting me.”

Molly will be back on The X Factor on Saturday at 8.35pm.