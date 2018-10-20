X Factor star Molly Scott's first live show performance wows the judges

X Factor judge Ayda Field told teenage singing sensation Molly Scott she has “everything that it takes to be a pop star” after her live show debut.

The 16-year-old, from Easington, made her debut appearance on the live shows of the X Factor tonight.

Molly Scott. Pic: Thames/Syco.

Performing Fake Love by BTS, she wowed the judges and received a standing ovation from her mentor Simon Cowell and fellow judge Robbie Williams.

The talented singer successfully battled through to the latest stage of the show after impressing in a round of auditions at judge Simon Cowell’s Malibu home.

And she brought back the song that won her her place in the live shows for the opening night.

Robbie Williams said: "You're a proper out of the box pop star. You have come on leaps and bounds since the timid little girl that came in to the auditions all those weeks ago.

Molly Scott with X Factor mentor Simon Cowell. Pic: ITV.

"You're learning really, really quickly and you really sold that song."

Ayda Field said: "I still can't believe you are 16 and that you were one when this show started.

“I just see your confidence growing as each day goes by. My only note would be just to believe in yourself more, because you've got everything that it takes to be a pop star."

Louis Tomlinson said: "I think for your age, at 16 to do what you've just done, it really is incredible."

Molly Scott's proud parents Martin and Louise.

READ MORE: Watch one of Molly Scott's first singing performances as mum speaks of pride as teenager makes it to X Factor live shows

And she even wowed her mentor, who admitted he thought she was better than he had expected.

Simon Cowell said: "Molly, actually, you were better than I thought you were going to be.

“I haven't been around. I got back from America on Thursday, the theme is 'this is me', so you basically have to do everything yourself.

"You chose the song, for me this is the best performance so far tonight."

Delighted with their comments, Molly said: "I just feel so overwhelmed because since my first audition to getting here, I just didn't expect it at all.

"Simon has believed in me, so I do now believe in myself."

The region has already come out in force to back the Easington teenager.

Molly's mum Louise, 48, said: “I think the North East do support a lot.

“We have had loads of messages from everybody saying they are all watching it because she is on, so hopefully everybody will get behind us.”

Pupils and staff at Molly’s old primary school, St Teresa’s RC Primary School in Hartlepool, are backing her to go all the way in the competition.

Molly will be back on the X Factor tomorrow for the results show at 8pm.

To vote for Molly: Landline call: 090 20 50 51 04

Mobile call: 6 50 51 04

Votes costs 35p plus any network access charge or vote via the app for free.