Hartlepool Mail Letter of the week: 'Doom and gloom' Murray Street is a 'big loss'

I live in Victoria ward and have done for over 50 years.

It was once a really nice area until Hartlepool Borough Council put compulsory purchase orders on, moving out all the owner occupiers.

A general view of Hartlepool's Murray Street.

Since the demolition of those properties it’s been mayhem.

After being forced out of their homes, Laburnum Street and Christopher Street were not demolished but handed over to an association.

The same as at the site in the Hart Lane area – houses left empty for years now handed over to another association.

As for the council buying empty homes, it’s ridiculous.

They handed over the town’s council houses to the Thirteen Group – at what cost to the town?

Councillors were not voted in as estate agents.

If this happens it will cost the people of Hartlepool a fortune, and many years to recoup the money spent.

As for the rubbish in the area, it’s been reported on numerous occasions and nothing is done about the perpetrators.

Yet they will fine a person for dropping a cigarette end.

Murray Street has been a big loss to the area.

Once a lively shopping area, we had almost everything we needed.

Now it’s doom and gloom; most of the shops empty.

What this town needs is a new broom and not more councillors. Enough said.

O Landreth,

Sheriff Street,

Hartlepool.