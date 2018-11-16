Letter of the week 'A brilliant advert for Hartlepool and its people'

I live just outside Newcastle and I’m ashamed to admit that I’ve never been to Hartlepool.

Sadly I made my first visit last Wednesday to attend the funeral of the husband of an ex-colleague.

After the funeral we were invited to gather at Wallis and Co. to celebrate the life of a much-loved man.

I was told that the venue was on the marina.

After a while I managed to find the marina.

I parked my car but could not see Wallis and Co.

Two men were walking past me so I asked them if they could point me in the right direction: it turned out that we were standing about 150 yards away!

I thanked the men and then asked them if I had to pay to park at the marina.

“Yes, it’s £1.50.”

I had a pound coin in the car and my credit cards.

“Will the machine take cards?”

“No, just cash.”

“Oh, that’s a problem for me, I only have a pound.”

Without hesitating both men took a pound coin out of their pockets and gave them to me.

“There you are – repay us the next time you see us.”

I can’t tell you how grateful I was to these two strangers: they are a brilliant advert for Hartlepool and its people.

I hope they read this newspaper and appreciate how impressed I was with their kindness.

Geoff Walker,

Newcastle.