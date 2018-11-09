Hartlepool Mail Letter of the week: 'Stop selling fireworks to low life'

There is an urgent need for an over the counter ban on fireworks.

The last couple of weeks have been horrendous (also read: Hartlepool ambulance hit by firework).

Yobs out on streets throwing them around for so-called fun.

Putting them in local dog bins for louder bangs.

I’ve seen these yobs throwing them at passing cars and tormenting people in the street.

It is extremely stressful for pets and vulnerable people.

I am in no way a killjoy.

People enjoy Bonfire Night – but it is not only one or two nights anymore.

They should only be sold for organised displays with safety regulations in place, not to the lowlife for a source of amusement.

They are explosives, not toys.

It is going to take someone to get seriously hurt to get things changed.

I believe there are also shops selling to under-18s, which does not help.

J Carter,

Hartlepool.

