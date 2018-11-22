Letter of the week: Dismayed at 'dreadful state of policing' in Hartlepool

My wife and I live in Queensland, Australia, yet we have strong local connections.

My wife is a Hartlepool girl and we have family and friends both in the town and the immediate region.

We have a small apartment on the marina.

We return to the UK every year, spending two to three months there.

We love Hartlepool.

This morning on Australia’s ABC TV, I watched the BBC 1 News, originally broadcast at 6pm on November 19, UK time.

I was appalled to see the section regarding the apparent dreadful state of policing in the town.

I am assuming this was a true picture and not “fake-news”.

I hope many readers also saw it and were dismayed, as was I.

In support of the police in Hartlepool, it is my intention to write to our MP, Mike Hill, seeking his immediate involvement in this matter.

May I urge your law-abiding readers to do similarly.

Mr Hill was elected to serve our interests and, indeed, promised so to do.

Brian Green,

Buderim,

Queensland,

Australia.

