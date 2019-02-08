Letter of the week: Does Hartlepool get a good deal from the Tees Valley?

Forty million pounds sounds like a lot – and it is for a place like ours.

But it doesn’t sound like a big share of the pot when we are talking about the Tees Valley Combined Authority Investment Plan, which is a whopping £588million.

Somehow, it doesn’t seem like Hartlepool has got its fair share.

It doesn’t seem that our Labour Hartlepool Borough Council, and the leader in particular, have fought and negotiated hard enough to get us a good deal.

I bet Stockton and Middlesbrough are getting a lot more than this.

While we get the crumbs to feed off, other local authorities are getting huge investment which will lead to significant high-quality jobs coming into their communities.

We need our fair share of new jobs coming into the town, and we need people who can make that happen.

And then we need to think about who will be spending this £40million.

Again, it will be the Labour leadership, who do not have a good record of managing projects in Hartlepool.

Think about the many vanity projects they have wasted money on – your money.

So, if we don’t find quality jobs flooding into our great town as a result of this investment, the Labour Party will at least have built some seating and lighting on the old Jacksons Landing site – which they bought, without a vision for it, and demolished, at (your) considerable expense.

Here, we’ll be able to sit and watch our future sail away, as we ponder where all the money has gone.

Andy Hagon,

Liberal Democrat Parliamentary spokesperson for Hartlepool,

Lynnfield Road,

Hartlepool.