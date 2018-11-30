Letter of the week: 'Hartlepool sea defence work may turn out to be another folly'

The article headlined "Council assurances after £9.5million defence work ends short of the mark" (Mail, October 30), will be welcomed by people who walk the prom.

I had my first walk along the prom from the twin slopes north along Sea View Terrace.

To my untrained eye, having no experience in this particular field, I must express concern at what appears there.

Related content: End of the line for £9.5m sea defence works as Hartlepool council chiefs axe final stage of work

Concrete blocks placed on top of the wall supporting the railings have been put in place without grouting between the blocks.

In some places there is a sponge filler, and in others, what looks like bathroom sealant, which in some places has already been forced out by the sea.

The result of this, I believe, will be lifting of the Tarmacadam walkway by the sea forcing its way between the blocks.

Another consequence of the topping blocks design will be that big waves hitting the wall’s natural direction will be up.

The blocks placed on top of the wall have no defence against the sea, forcing them up and out of position.

Last week's Letter of the week: Dismayed at "dreadful state of policing" in Hartlepool

One other observation concerns the rock armour placed in front of the sea wall from Fairy Cove to the lighthouse.

It has been placed flat which, in a storm surge, would be ineffective at protecting the sea wall.

It would be under water, therefore the massive waves would pass over the top of it, rendering it useless.

In my opinion this so-called Headland sea defence work may turn out to be yet another folly.

As is the so-called Town Wall flood defence system, along with the silly roundabout at the entrance to the Headland.

A Cook,

Galley’s Field Court,

Hartlepool.