Letter of the week: Hartlepool town centre drivers shouldn't have to wear sunglasses after dark

On the whole, I like the improvements made to the Church Square/Church Street area.

I know Hartlepool Borough Council has come in for some criticism, but it does look better for the facelift.

Our writer is not happy with the extent of new lighting in Church Street and Church Square, Hartlepool.

However, perhaps whoever is responsible for the new lighting should try driving down Victoria Road, around Christ Church and towards Church Street outside of their normal 9am-5pm hours.

At a time when towns and cities are trying to reduce light pollution, the new traffic light-style “floodlights” that have been installed are far too bright and unnecessary.

I assume they are supposed to be artistic, but they are actually quite blinding when travelling towards them.

Last week's Letter of the week: Does Hartlepool get a good deal from the Tees Valley?

Why lighting wasn’t installed similar to that at the bus station, I don’t know.

However, it would have been better to stick with the top light only – or the four separate bulbs per lamp-stand need to be seriously reduced in strength.

Nobody should need to wear sunglasses (and I am not exaggerating here) at 6.30am when it is pitch dark outside.

Perhaps this problem could be investigated by those responsible.

Name and address supplied.