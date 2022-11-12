The BBC will be showing a special programme this evening in commemoration of Remembrance Day. The Festival of Remembrance 2022 will be shown on BBC One tonight, broadcast from the Royal Albert Hall in London.

Among the list of performers for the night of celebration is the famous tenor Andrea Bocelli along with his daughter Virginia and son Matteo, musical theatre star Marisha Wallace and more. They will all perform alongside the band of the Royal Air Force, HM Royal Marines, Squadronaires and the Bach Choir.

Also on the line up is Beauty and the Beast actor Luke Evans and actress Hannah Waddingham, known for her parts in Game Of Thrones and US comedy series Ted Lasso. The conclusion of the festival features actress Shona McGarty alongside the Fourth Choir, with spoken-word artist Jaspreet Kaur.

The festival is hosted yearly by the Royal British Legion and is attended by members of the royal family and servicemen and women. The opening ceremony will pay tribute to the late queen, and her 70 years of public service. During the night, there will also be a commemoration of the 40th anniversary of the Falklands War.

Most Popular

Will King Charles attend the Festival of Remembrance 2022?

This will be the first year King Charles III attends the festival as monarch after taking over the title following the death of Queen Elizabeth II earlier this year. According to iNews , he will attend together with the Queen Consort Camilla, the Earl and Countess of Wessex, and the Prince and Princess of Wales.

Also in attendance will be the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, the Duke of Kent and Princess Alexandra and the Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence.

The Festival of Remembrance 2022 will be shown on BBC One tonight, broadcast from the Royal Albert Hall in London.

Advertisement Hide Ad

How to watch the Festival of Remembrance 2022