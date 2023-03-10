The heavy snowfall across North Western England has led to major traffic disruptions on the M62 across the Pennines and Greater Manchester this morning (March 10). Gridlock and long queues started last night as heavy snowfall swept across the region, and as morning commuting starts, traffic is moving slowly.

With the Met Office issuing yellow weather warnings for ice and snow lasting until Sunday, longer travelling times are expected, and several crashes were reported on Thursday evening. Some have reported being stuck for up to seven hours between junction 22 and 20.

National Highways has issued a severe weather alert with severe delays and congestion in both directions. There are delays of at least three hours on the M62 eastbound between J20 Rochdale and J24 Huddersfield, and at least 90 minutes on the westbound carriageway between J24 and J22.

The warning reads: “Lane closures have been implemented between J20 and J24 in both directions to ensure traffic is using lanes that have been treated and have remained relatively clear from snow.

