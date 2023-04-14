Joey Essex is leaving the UK for a new life in Dubai after he had his home broken into. The reality TV star was reportedly left an “emotional wreck” after the raid at his Essex mansion earlier in January.

The Only Way Is Essex star has recently competed in Dancing on Ice, and has since started dating his partner on the show, Vanessa Bauer, 26. But despite recent TV appearances, Essex is said to be moving from the country, no longer feeling safe in the UK following the £3 million mansion break-in.

But he won’t be leaving the UK permanently, as reports said he has his eyes set on the UAE and plans to divide his time between the Arab country and his native Essex. A source told a national newspaper: “Joey has started house-hunting in Dubai. He is planning to buy a base out there so he can jet off whenever he likes.

“Joey will be splitting his time between his home in Essex and his new place in Dubai. He loves the lifestyle out there and feels completely safe.”

Joey’s mansion was raided while he had a night out with his friend James “Diags” Bennewith. The break-in saw the burglars steal items worth thousands, including a £2,500 Louis Vuitton weekend bag, a £1,900 Maison Goyard bag and other valuable items.

