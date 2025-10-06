Millions of over 50s are experiencing their most satisfying decade – by reconnecting with old friends and reminiscing about times gone by.

A study of 2,000 over 50s found others labelled this time in their lives as being when they have had the most life satisfaction because they finally understand what they wanted out of life (42 per cent) and managed to find time for things they enjoy (40 per cent).

As many as 32 per cent also have more established and meaningful relationships in this decade, with 30 per cent feeling more grounded emotionally.

While 23 per cent claimed their 50s, 60s and beyond are when people have the most life satisfaction.

Lisa Snowdon, who has been appointed Chief Joy Officer for Reserve, by Warner Hotels, took to the streets of Chipping Norton to find out what members of the public have rediscovered in later life that brings them happiness.

Armed with a microphone, the This Morning fashion host quizzed members of the public on the things that bring them contentment as an adult, including the freedom to spend more quality time with loved ones, opportunities to explore new places, and a greater focus on health and wellbeing.

Lisa, who considers herself an ambassador for health, wellbeing and self-acceptance for people in their 50s and beyond, said: “I truly believe that age is just a number, and I’ve spent so many of my recent years rediscovering things that bring me happiness.

“Whether it’s restarting a hobby I had when I was younger, focusing more on my wellbeing and mindfulness or simply laughing till my cheeks hurt with people I love.

“Whatever age you are, it’s never too late to discover – or rediscover – something that will bring you contentment and fulfilment in life.”

‘Age is just a number’

The study also found laughing with loved ones is something that brings them the most fulfilment in adult life, while 38 per cent prioritise looking after their physical and mental health.

And 39 per cent have even returned to activities they loved when they were younger to spark happiness in adulthood.

Riding a bike, playing vinyl records, and roller-skating were among the most popular retro pastimes they used to enjoy.

Indeed, 30 per cent claimed they were likely to pick back up at least one of the hobbies or interests they’d devoted time to during their younger years.

And many would love to relive specific moments from their youth, such as laughing until their cheeks hurt (21 per cent), dancing like no-one’s watching (16 per cent), and riding a bike with no hands (12 per cent).

Over three in 10 (32 per cent) would even return to being their younger selves for a day, if they could, according to the OnePoll.com data.

The way people would describe themselves to others has also adapted with time – with the top words they’d use when they were younger being shy (43 per cent), quiet (38 per cent), and sensitive (35 per cent).

Compared to 58 per cent now identifying as thoughtful, 56 per cent as caring, and exactly half as kind – with only 14 per cent still feeling shy.

This may be because 45 per cent are in the process of learning to care less about what people think and 35 per cent feel more confident than they used to.

With a serene 26 per cent reporting they are now more in tune with who they are.

David Murdin, spokesperson for Warner Hotels, said: “Wellbeing and fulfilment can look different for everyone – but they’re so important for living a joyful, balanced life.

“That’s why we commissioned the research, to find out how adults reconnect with what brings them happiness in later life.

“With the help of our Chief Joy Officer, Lisa Snowdon, whose own journey of rediscovery makes her the perfect voice for the campaign, we hope to inspire others to explore what brings them joy in their own lives.

“Lisa has spoken openly about her own experiences of perimenopause, self-acceptance, and the importance of prioritising wellbeing

"It’s a great reminder for people that it’s never too late to discover (or rediscover) what you love.”