Martin Lewis has suggested customers go shopping for Christmas food on several key dates in order to get the cheapest deals possible. During these dates, stores Aldi, Lidl and Sainsbury’s will slash prices in what is called “loss leading”.

During the loss leading dates, supermarkets actually lose money on every item sold affected by the move. The strategy is a planned loss as it gets people to go shopping on these dates, and often buy other items that are not affected by the price cut.

Three supermarkets, Lidl, Aldi and Sainsbury’s, have announced their loss leading dates so far, which makes up only a few dates in December leading up to Christmas. Other supermarkets are expected to announce their dates very shortly.

As the cost of living crisis tightens its grip around the UK, many customers are looking for ways to cut back on their Christmas spending as energy bills soar. Shopping for Christmas food on these dates can help keep costs down according to Lewis.

On his Martin Lewis Podcast on BBC, the Money Saving Expert said: "The Christmas vegetable price war - it’s on. 15p carrots, potatoes, sprouts and more.

“It’s at this point of the year these loss leaders are put on sale in the supermarkets to help people with their Christmas dinners to get you in store. Pretty much all of them do it, those are the ones that are announced so far but I expect many of the other supermarkets to pick them up soon too."

Aldi, Lidl and Sainsbury’s loss leader days - Christmas 2022

Aldi: Sunday, December 18 to Saturday, December 24

Lidl: Thursday, December 15 to Saturday, December 24

