The final ever radio show presented by Paul O’Grady will be rebroadcast on Easter Sunday in honour of the late comedian. The two-hour show originally aired on Christmas Day last year on Boom Radio will be played in its entirety, complete with Christmas themes.

Paul O’Grady, who unexpectedly passed away on Tuesday (March 28), was due to start his new programme on Boom Radio following his recent departure from BBC Radio 2. The rebroadcast will air on the same date and time his return was scheduled for.

The programme was supposed to be aired from O’Grady’s home alongside his long-time friend and producer Malcolm Prince. Instead, Prince will introduce the airing.

Mr Prince said: “Paul was really proud of the show and he’d find this festive repeat at Easter time very amusing. The sentiments in the show feel so right too – hope, wish, fulfilment, joy — even love.”

Paul moved to Boom Radio last Christmas after having spent 14 years with BBC Radio 2. An Easter special was planned by the radio station, and was to be the start of O’Grady’s regular broadcast.

Boom Radio executive Ravid Lloyd said the decision to air the Christmas show has come about because of popular demand: “We’ve been inundated with emails from listeners in the last 24 hours pleading to hear the show again, regardless of the festive flavour. They just want to hear Paul’s voice again.”

