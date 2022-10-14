Royal Mail has announced they are cutting 6,000 jobs through redundancy by August 2023 saying losses are expected to reach £350 million this year.

Royal Mail’s chief executive Simon Thompson said: "This is a very sad day. I regret that we are announcing these job losses. We will do all we can to avoid compulsory redundancies and support everyone affected."

Royal Mail blames the ongoing CWU strike, which has 115,000 members walking out on a 19 day strike starting this week, as a factor in the company’s worsening finances, saying: "Each strike day weakens our financial situation.

"The CWU’s decision to choose damaging strike action over resolution regrettably increases the risk of further headcount reductions."