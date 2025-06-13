Max out your Glasto viewing with this AI hack | Joe Maher/Getty Images

Feeling overwhelmed by Glastonbury’s 2025 TV coverage? Here’s how I used AI to create a stress-free viewing schedule packed with my favourite acts – and how you can too.

Trying to keep track of hundreds of hours of live music across more than ten stages is hard enough when you’re at Glastonbury. Watching from home brings its own kind of chaos – BBC iPlayer tabs, unpredictable clashes, and the creeping fear you’ll miss that performance everyone ends up talking about.

This year, I’ve tried something different. With the full Glastonbury 2025 line-up now available, I’ve used AI to generate a personalised TV viewing guide based entirely on the artists I care about – with a few suggestions I might not have considered, but probably should.

If you’re already feeling overwhelmed by the sheer scale of this year’s festival, here’s how to build your own.

How to create your own personalised Glastonbury schedule using AI

Get the full Glasto line-up Head to the official Glastonbury Festival website or the BBC’s Glastonbury pages. Look for the full running order, ideally with stages, dates, and set times. Paste it into your AI platform of choice Whether you use ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini or another tool, drop the full text in – even if it’s a long one. Share your favourites List your top 10–20 acts performing this year. The more specific you are about your taste, the smarter the results will be. Ask for a personalised timetable You can mention that you’ll be watching from home, and request it in chronological order. Ask the AI to highlight any similar or complementary acts you might like. Tweak it If the suggestions are a bit off, add more artists or ask for a slightly different focus – more punk, less electronic, or vice versa.

My personalised Glastonbury 2025 TV schedule

Here’s the schedule I’ve created for myself based on favourites like CMAT, Neil Young, Wet Leg, Four Tet and Bob Vylan. I’ve also included some acts I wouldn’t have picked out straight away but am now planning to catch.

Friday 27 June

12:30 – CMAT (Pyramid)

15:45 – Wet Leg (Other)

17:05 – Ash (Avalon)

17:30 – Getdown Services (The Park)

19:00 – Denzel Curry (West Holts)

20:30 – Busta Rhymes (Other)

22:30 – Four Tet (Woodsies)

01:00 – Romy (Arcadia)

Saturday 28 June

13:00 – Nilüfer Yanya (West Holts)

14:00 – Japanese Breakfast (The Park)

16:45 – Pa Salieu (The Park)

18:00 – Gary Numan (The Park)

19:30 – Father John Misty (Woodsies)

22:00 – Neil Young & The Chrome Hearts (Pyramid)

Sunday 29 June

12:30 – Nadine Shah (Other)

14:00 – Sprints (Woodsies)

15:30 – Goat (West Holts)

16:30 – Bob Vylan (West Holts)

18:00 – St. Vincent (Woodsies)

19:45 – Wolf Alice (Other)

21:45 – The Prodigy (Other)

Why it’s worth doing

With BBC coverage spread across multiple channels and streams, it’s not guaranteed that every act you love will be shown live – but at least now I know exactly when and where they’re playing. That gives me a far better shot at catching them when they are featured, and lets me plan around the key slots I care about.

Even better, it’s taken the stress out of the weekend. No scrolling, no schedule clashes, just a clear sense of what I’m looking forward to – and a few new discoveries I’m now excited to try.