Council chiefs have revealed almost 600 new houses have been made available to occupy in Hartlepool over the past year.

This is significantly higher than their baseline delivery target of 400 new homes per year.

As part of the latest monitoring report for Hartlepool, covering the 2023-24 financial year, Hartlepool Borough Council officers revealed a net total of 585 properties were delivered.

This included 579 new builds and six buildings which have undergone a change of use.

Woodside Meadows, off Seaton Lane, is one of a number of streets with houses under construction.

Officers presenting the report to the latest meeting of the neighbourhood services committee noted the figures were a “record” for the borough and higher than the 507 new homes delivered in 2023-23.

Kieran Bostock, assistant director for neighbourhood services, said: “The majority of the housing completions were from existing large developments at Wynyard, Upper Warren, Marine Point, Antler Park in Seaton and Quarry Farm 2.

“This continues to address the previous under delivery as a result of the pandemic.”

The meeting also heard there were a total of 539 “starts on site” in 2023-24 for further new properties.

The housing growth in 2023-24 included the delivery of 155 affordable homes, all of which were new builds, above the council’s target of 74 and a “further record”.

But Councillor Corinne Male, who represents the Burn Valley ward, stressed: “If there’s one thing we need round here it’s affordable housing.

“I think we really need to push on that and actually be rather more ambitious. “

A total of £211,000 in Section 106 funding, which are financial contributions from developers to councils to help mitigate the impact of developments, was also received for off-site affordable housing over the past year.