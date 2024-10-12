New Hartlepool homes to get more bedrooms and larger balconies to improve their sea views
Proposals went before Hartlepool Borough Council planning committee to amend previously approved applications to provide properties as part of housing developments located off Old Cemetery Road.
The brownfield development was formerly home to the Britmag plant, which closed in 2005, and will eventually consist of 500 new homes.
Plans previously approved in 2016 outlined how 110 homes are earmarked in total across plots C and D of the development.
The latest proposals sought to alter 16 of the 41 homes set to be built as part of the site D scheme.
Seven of the substitutions are to create a larger main bedroom and an increased balcony size while nine will provide an additional upper floor with a dormer window and another bedroom.
A cover letter from Lichfields, on behalf of applicant Olnato, outlined how the proposals will “maximise the opportunity to make more of the sea view from these plots” and follows feedback from prospective buyers.
The proposals had to go before councillors as 11 objections were submitted by residents, mainly raising concerns around the wider scheme and issues around the state of roads, footpaths and public open spaces.
Council planners stressed the proposals were only around replacing the proposed house types and councillors therefore unanimously approved the application.
The meeting heard a separate application has been submitted which could see improvements to landscaping across the wider development.