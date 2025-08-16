Plans for another six-bedroomed HMO in Hartlepool are revealed

Plans have been lodged for another new six-bedroomed house in multiple occupation (HMO) in Hartlepool.

Proposals have been submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council planning department to transform the terraced property at 14 Kilwick Street.

The lawful development certificate application from Maia Living would secure confirmation that the specific use of the site as a HMO is lawful under planning regulations.

Internal alterations would take place to provide the six rooms, five of which would have en-suite bathroom facilities, with the sixth having access to a separate locked bathroom.

14 Kilwick Street, in Hartlepool, could be transformed into a six-bedroomed HMO. Pic Via Google Maps

Two of the rooms would be in the loft area, with three on the first floor and one on the ground floor, which would also feature communal lounge and kitchen spaces.

A decision is expected to be made in September.

Proposals were recently lodged for another six-bedroomed HMO in Lancaster Road while HMO plans in nearby Stockton Road and Wesbourne Road were approved earlier this year.

Local public notices can be accessed online via https://publicnoticeportal.uk/ .