The whole of Hartlepool will be behind Savannah when she takes on bitter rival Claressa Shields this weekend in the highly anticipated rearranged title fight, which was postponed at the 11th hour last month after the death of the Queen.

Many fans will once again be travelling from Hartlepool to London by coach and train to cheer Savannah on in what is being called “the biggest night in women’s boxing history”.

Reigning WBO female middleweight champion Savannah takes on the outspoken American at London’s O2 Arena on Saturday night.

MP for Hartlepool Jill Mortimer said: “I wish Savannah Marshall the very best of luck for her middleweight title fight against Claressa Shields this Saturday.

"Savannah has a long record of success and I know she will do her hometown proud.

"The people of Hartlepool and the entire country are right behind you.”

Among fans making the journey to the capital for the fight will be members of the Hartlepool United supporters group The Hart of Our Club 1908 – of which Savannah is their only lifetime member.

Savannah with a young fan in the Hart Of Our Club lounge at Victoria Park where Savannah is a lifetime member.

The group said: “Everyone here at the HOOC1908 along with the whole town and country are right behind you Savannah.”

Neil West, from the group, who will be there, said: “Last time there was at least six coaches going from the town and many more on the train.

"We still went down to pay our respects to the Queen and bumped into lots of Poolies down there for the fight.”

Neil, who is predicting a sixth round knock out by Savannah, said more fans are going this time than before.

Savvannah Marshall (left) goes eye to eye with arch rival Claressa Shields.

Hartlepool College of Further Education, where Savannah previously studied, also sent its best wishes.

Principal Darren Hankey said: “You will always be a champion in our eyes. All your hard work will pay off and we look forward to seeing you in the very near future as world champion.”

