The undisputed middleweight world championship fight between Savannah Marshall and Claressa Shields has been postponed. (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

Hartlepool’s fighting champion Marshall was set to headline an historic night of boxing at London’s O2 arena when going up against long-time American rival Shields for the undisputed crown in the middleweight division.

Marshall and Shields were set to main event the first ever all-female card in the UK which also included WBO and IBF lightweight champion Mikaela Mayer facing WBC and IBO champion Alycia Baumgardner in another undisputed bout, while Durham’s Georgia O’Connor was also set to feature on the undercard.

The official weigh-ins for Marshall and Shields were scheduled to take place behind closed doors on Friday, as revealed in a statement by Boxxer late in the evening following Thursday’s events.

“Out of the deepest respect, Friday’s scheduled official weigh-ins for BOXXER – LEGACY: Shields vs Marshall, will now take place behind closed doors and will not be open to the media or to members of the public.”

But those weigh-ins were delayed before a decision was then made on the event.

The British Boxing Board of Control had earlier on Friday cancelled all events scheduled to take place on September 9 before declaring a decision would be made in due course regarding further events throughout the weekend, including Shields-Marshall.

And now, as the nation continues to mourn the death of the Queen, boxing has followed football in postponing its events this weekend.

Both the Premier League and EFL released statements earlier on Friday revealing their decision to postpone fixtures and Boxxer have released an update issuing their stance over the Shields-Marshall bout following a meeting this morning with officials from the relevant Government and sporting bodies.

“As a mark of respect following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the British Boxing Board of Control has made the decision to postpone Saturday’s event, BOXXER: Legacy – Shields vs Marshall,” a statement read.

“Our sincere thoughts are with His Majesty King Charles III and the Royal Family during this profoundly sombre time.

“We are working with all parties to provisionally reschedule for Saturday, 15th October, at The O2 in London.”

BOXXER CEO Ben Shalom said: “This is an unprecedented moment in our history and our sincere thoughts are primarily with the Royal Family and the nation at this time.

"Out of respect, the British Boxing Board of Control has decided to postpone Saturday’s show.

“A provisional date for Saturday, 15th October at The O2 is being worked on by all parties to stage this unique and historical night of celebration for women’s sport at a more appropriate time.”

Adam Smith, Head of Boxing Development at Sky Sports, said: “All of our thoughts at Sky Sports Boxing are with the Royal Family at this time.

“As much as we were all looking forward to witnessing this historical sporting spectacle this weekend, it is absolutely right to respectfully reschedule the show for October 15th.”

Further updates on the new date will be made at the earliest opportunity.